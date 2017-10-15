About This Blog
Charities I support:
The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.
Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.
Useful links for readers:
Interesting Posts by Me:
If Reading's not Enough:
Active Entries
- 1: The Blood is the Life for 14-10-2017
- 2: The Window Man is here
- 3: Kindle
- 4: Facebook will never die, will it? A depressed stream of consciousness
- 5: Friday Five (via thefridayfive)
- 6: The Blood is the Life for 12-10-2017
- 7: The Blood is the Life for 11-10-2017
- 8: Proudly Presenting: Lib Dem Awkward Squad T-shirts (and jumpers. And Bags)
- 9: Conference Feedback: Update
- 10: The Blood is the Life for 06-10-2017
Expand Cut Tags
No cut tags
Style Credit
- Style: The theme layer for Jennie 2 for Basic Boxes by
Page generated Sunday, October 15th, 2017 01:54 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios