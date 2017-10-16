The Blood is the Life for 16-10-2017Monday, October 16th, 2017 11:00 am
- Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton Quickstep to 'Bring Me Sunshine' by The Jive Aces
- Because everything is shit at the moment, and we all need a slice of unbridled joy at the moment, watch this. I'm only sorry it's just the dance and not the scoring, in which Susan reacts like a football player celebrating the cupwinning goal.
- Time to make the link between abuse and film content
- Indeed.
- Fiercest of rivals, best of friends: cross-party pals in parliament
- This is an extremely Westminster Bubble fluff piece.
I mean, it's nice that people get on in their workplace and all, but outside Westminster, all we hear from voters is "they're all the same". This is more proof of that.
- The warped logic of making the poor pay more
- Barbara Ellen describes the Vimes' Boots Theory of Economics
- After Weinstein, let’s stop asking women to answer for their sex predator’s crimes
- A long and damning list of answers to the "why didn't she do X?" questions that inevitably get asked in these situations, all of which are answered with "she did, and she suffered in Y way for it".
- The scientists persuading terrorists to spill their secrets
- Torture doesn't work - so what does?
- I’m an environmental journalist, but I never write about overpopulation. Here’s why.
- The Secret History of the Female Code Breakers Who Helped Defeat the Nazis
- Jeremy, The Lonely, Left-Twisting Snail, Dies — But Knows Love Before The End
- Mastodon Bridge
- If you're considering migrating from Twitter to Mastodon this is a great little tool which helps you find your friends who are on both. Two notes, though: 1, you have to make sure you use the right syntax in the mastodon box ($yourname@yourserver - so for instance mine is miss_s_b@mastodon.social with no initial @) and 2, it only finds people who also use Mastodon bridge - so I guess you'll have to check it periodically to see new signees.
- miss_s_b | Kindle Update
- I've picked and paid for my new kindle
- Carl Chenet / feed2toot · GitLab
- Thing to automatically feed RSS feeds to Mastodon - the second of four Mastodonny links today
- Mastodon instances
- Thing to help you choose which mastodon instance you should sign up to.
- miss_s_b | Mastodon
- In which I talk about signing up to Mastodon
- In which I toot to Mastodon with Actual Content.
- Can you do polls on Mastodon? I shall have to see...
- Hurricane Ophelia will kill us all, insists Michael Fish
- How to negotiate your own Brexit, a simple guide.
- That article about how companies should fire their Ricks, as shared by many other people
- I kind of… It's easy to take this story at face value, but I can't help but think that every single other employee was being an arsehole here too. Like, why did it take six months of one man trying to carry the entire company before someone worked out it wasn't sustainable? Of COURSE he was stressed and angry and thought you were being ungrateful. The smug tone of this is really bothering me. Still, maybe that dude really was an arsehole, toxic people DO exist. But it's just possible that this is post hoc justification of bullying as well. And we'll never really know, will we?
- The Surprising Problem With Star Trek’s Most Celebrated Episode
- Thought-provoking.