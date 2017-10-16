A snapshot into the life of an FCC memberMonday, October 16th, 2017 11:46 am
miss_s_b
I just got around to filing all my paperwork from Bournemouth conference, and I realised that I'm not going to be able to fit any more into that lever arch file:
This means that paperwork from the three meetings I have remaining to attend this year will need to go in a new file. This displeases me; I wanted to be all neat and do a file per year.
* grumpy face *
