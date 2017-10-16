 

Our survey says…

Monday, October 16th, 2017 09:32 pm
Obviously for data protection reasons I can't go into much detail about the responses FCC got to the end of conference survey, but I do want to highlight one small area:

The impressive number of you who said Glee was the best fringe event, and the smaller but still impressive number who said we were the best thing about conference full stop, and the hardy few who said the best way to improve conference would be to have more Glee, and the one dear sweet soul who said Glee was their main reason for coming to conference?

I am genuinely touched and I love you all. Thank you. It makes it absolutely worth trying to chair a debate with a hangover and a sore throat first thing in the morning after. You guys rule.

♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡
More than once when I haven't been able to make it to conf, I've considered traveling to wherever it is just in time for Glee. I haven't been able to do it yet, but it'd totally be worth it.
