The Blood is the Life for 17-10-2017Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Stop being such a dick about Temple of Love, Andrew Eldritch told
- Exciting goth news for people who are not goths at all, honest
- Dutch privacy regulator says Windows 10 breaks the law
- Oh what a surprise.
- Wi-Fi security has been breached, say researchers
- Hurrah for a wired connection.
- Graveyard Sisters author spotlight: Nuzo Onoh
- Nuzo is one of my favourite writers at the minute. This is a potted biography of her, and then a little synopsis of her book of short stories. She's got a couple of novellas out as well, and they're all ace.
- 95% Of domestic violence shelters have turned someone away in the last six months
- stupid, short-sighted finding cuts