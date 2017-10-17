 

The Blood is the Life for 17-10-2017

Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 11:00 am
Stop being such a dick about Temple of Love, Andrew Eldritch told
Exciting goth news for people who are not goths at all, honest
Dutch privacy regulator says Windows 10 breaks the law
Oh what a surprise.
Wi-Fi security has been breached, say researchers
Hurrah for a wired connection.
Graveyard Sisters author spotlight: Nuzo Onoh
Nuzo is one of my favourite writers at the minute. This is a potted biography of her, and then a little synopsis of her book of short stories. She's got a couple of novellas out as well, and they're all ace.
95% Of domestic violence shelters have turned someone away in the last six months
stupid, short-sighted finding cuts
