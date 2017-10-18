The Blood is the Life for 18-10-2017Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 11:00 am
- miss_s_b | If you can hear a wailing and a gnashing of teeth from political types today...
- ... That's because the boundary reviews are out.
- Xapo's Swiss mountain bitcoin vault in photos
- ... there's genuinely no end to the madness of humanity, is there?
I mean, it doesn't matter how securely they are stored physically if you still fall for a phish, does it?
- How Iron Maiden's Eddie ended up in Angry Birds Evolution
- So, I'm going to download the latest Angry Birds Game then...
- miss_s_b | Kindle Update Update
- In which I update everybody on the Update to the previous Update about my Kindle
- 'No-deal' Brexit likely to hit low-income families hardest
- Witness my face of not-surprise
- Study finds 75 percent of workplace harassment victims experienced retaliation when they spoke up - Vox
- I'm surprised it's that low TBH
- End all immigration controls – they’re a sign we value money more than people
- This.
- Save 10% on Yorkshire Gubbins on Steam
- My friend's excellent game has been released! Woo!
(this also means my daughter is a properly accredited voice actor)
Srsly, though, you guys should play through this if only to get to the credits, which are hilarious.