 

The Blood is the Life for 18-10-2017

Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
miss_s_b | If you can hear a wailing and a gnashing of teeth from political types today...
... That's because the boundary reviews are out.
Xapo's Swiss mountain bitcoin vault in photos
... there's genuinely no end to the madness of humanity, is there? I mean, it doesn't matter how securely they are stored physically if you still fall for a phish, does it?
How Iron Maiden's Eddie ended up in Angry Birds Evolution
So, I'm going to download the latest Angry Birds Game then...
miss_s_b | Kindle Update Update
In which I update everybody on the Update to the previous Update about my Kindle
'No-deal' Brexit likely to hit low-income families hardest
Witness my face of not-surprise
Study finds 75 percent of workplace harassment victims experienced retaliation when they spoke up - Vox
I'm surprised it's that low TBH
End all immigration controls – they’re a sign we value money more than people
This.
Save 10% on Yorkshire Gubbins on Steam
My friend's excellent game has been released! Woo! (this also means my daughter is a properly accredited voice actor) Srsly, though, you guys should play through this if only to get to the credits, which are hilarious.
