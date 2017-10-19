 

Yorkshire Gubbins: The Smash Hit New Game They're All Talking About

Thursday, October 19th, 2017 10:46 am
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Yorkshire)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling nerdy
So, my friend made a game. It's a classic point and click adventure in the style of things like Monkey Island. You click on things, you talk to characters, you solve puzzles, you win the game. Except... I thought Monkey Island was dead boring. This is not dead boring. I've even played the tutorial through three times, just to see what the different answers do, because it's so laugh out loud funny.

So yes, I'm slightly biased here because the game is made by someone I know, and is set in a fictionalised version of a town two train stops away, and my daughter voices one of the characters (look out for small child of indeterminate gender Little Bilge)... but this is the most fun I've had playing a game in ages. It doesn't try to screw you for more money, it doesn't make you do stupid repetitive daily tasks, it doesn't rely on ninja reaction times. It's happy to just make you laugh and warm your heart. In times like we are going through now, that's more valuable than diamonds.

Honestly, guys, you know I wouldn't bullshit you about anything involving money, I'm from Yorkshire.

Go buy Yorkshire Gubbins. You won't regret it.
Date: Thursday, October 19th, 2017 11:16 am (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
... and it doesn't run on my OS :( Soon as it does, I'll be buying a copy!

Date: Thursday, October 19th, 2017 11:18 am (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
OK, maybe when I have the tuits I'll see if it works under Wine...
