 

The Blood is the Life for 19-10-2017

Thursday, October 19th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Nick Barlow on the New Centrist Parties popping up all over the place
"If you’re going to build a movement based on people who aren’t willing to compromise, don’t be surprised when they won’t compromise with each other."
Why the next general election will be in 2022
I've seen enough pieces like this now that I'm half expecting a successful no con of May to install Saint Jeremy before Christmas.
Theresa May says no Government cash for sprinklers in tower blocks despite promises made after Grenfell
Warning: autoplaying video. Still, pretty fucking damning. Money is more important than people's lives. As usual.
Ministers plan fines for universities which fail to uphold free speech
*headdesk headdesk headdesk* This article calls J**** B***** a feminist and cites "Brietbart Lite" Spiked magazine as a reliable source. A reminder here that one of Spiked's reasons for marking down a university as anti-free-speech is "having a robust anti sexual harrassment policy". Honestly, I like the Graun enough to give them money, but this is a massive dropped bollock.
Kevin Smith to donate residuals from his Weinstein-produced films to Women in Film
More people could do with taking this sort of stand.
