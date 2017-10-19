The Blood is the Life for 19-10-2017Thursday, October 19th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Nick Barlow on the New Centrist Parties popping up all over the place
- "If you’re going to build a movement based on people who aren’t willing to compromise, don’t be surprised when they won’t compromise with each other."
- Why the next general election will be in 2022
- I've seen enough pieces like this now that I'm half expecting a successful no con of May to install Saint Jeremy before Christmas.
- Theresa May says no Government cash for sprinklers in tower blocks despite promises made after Grenfell
- Warning: autoplaying video.
Still, pretty fucking damning. Money is more important than people's lives. As usual.
- Ministers plan fines for universities which fail to uphold free speech
- *headdesk headdesk headdesk*
This article calls J**** B***** a feminist and cites "Brietbart Lite" Spiked magazine as a reliable source. A reminder here that one of Spiked's reasons for marking down a university as anti-free-speech is "having a robust anti sexual harrassment policy".
Honestly, I like the Graun enough to give them money, but this is a massive dropped bollock.
- Kevin Smith to donate residuals from his Weinstein-produced films to Women in Film
- More people could do with taking this sort of stand.