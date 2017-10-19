FCC Meeting 19th October 2017Thursday, October 19th, 2017 06:19 pm
miss_s_b
I'm attending this meeting right now, by dialing in to the phone conference machine in the middle of the meeting room.
It's interesting to note who has a clear speaking voice and who doesn't. No, I couldn't possibly name names :P
Will report back on actual happenings later...
ETA: Have just been christened The New Gareth Epps due to my scathing comments about real ale provision; I'm taking that as the compliment it was doubtless meant to be
