So somebody on Mastodon asked me about feminist metalThursday, October 19th, 2017 10:12 pm
miss_s_b
... and while not everybody on these two playlists fits the definition of feminist or metal (especially not metal, TBH) I would say that these two spotify playlists are the place to start:
Emma Jay Olsen's Angry Feminist Playlist
and my very own Ladies Who Rock
But in terms of feminist metal bands, you can't go far wrong with:
Hysterica (esp Heels)
McQueen (esp Not For Sale)
Wicked Wisdom (esp You Can't Handle)
Halestorm (esp Rock Show - principally because I've never heard anything capture that feeling better)
In This Moment (esp Comanche - we've took all we can and we won't take any more)
and of course
Skunk Anansie (esp Rise Up)
