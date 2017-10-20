 

A new LEGO set honors the women of NASA—and it looks pretty awesome
How to decode the images on the Voyager Golden Record
The Airport Bomber From Last Week You Never Heard About
I did hear about this, but only because I know somebody else who was so shocked about the lack of publicity around the case.
Alarm over decline in flying insects
We're all doomed.
Student speech to be censored at UK universities
A much better overview of the story from the Grauniad I linked to yesterday
Dogs are trying to communicate with us, even if we don't know it, new study suggests
Honestly, we humans are just not good enough for dogs.
miss_s_b | FCC Meeting 19th October 2017
I posted FCC Meeting 19th October 2017 to my dreamwidth blog
The trans myths in the media vs actual reality
Excellent mythbusting article
Andrea Leadsom takes the road to tyranny via the sea of incompetence
miss_s_b | Report on FCC meeting of the 19th October 2017
I posted Report on FCC meeting of the 19th October 2017 to my dreamwidth blog
Ex-workers: Supervisors at Tesla factory routinely called us the n-word
In news that surprises few, it turns out that working for a Glibertarian is not entirely peaches and cream
miss_s_b | So somebody on Mastodon asked me about feminist metal
I posted So somebody on Mastodon asked me about feminist metal to my dreamwidth blog
It's a Man's Man's Man's Man's World (Etta James version)
There's a part of me wants to go through this song and fact check all the things that it credits to men for inventing. But I bet there's some website that's already done that. Right?
Thelma And Louise by Horrorpops
Freedom is forever... just like Thelma and Louise
Date: Friday, October 20th, 2017 11:30 am (UTC)
legionseagle: (Default)
From: [personal profile] legionseagle
This is a man's world, this is a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
You see, man made the cars to take us over the road

Yes, but if it's raining you'll be glad of the windscreen wipers invented (and patented) by a woman, plus if the Lord sends you a Mercedes-Benz, remember it's named after Daimler's wife, who was, I believe, the first person actually to go for a drive in one. Also, if the road in question goes over either the Menai or Clifton Suspension Bridges, both those rely on a method patented by a woman. The East River bridge was only mostly engineered by a woman after her husband got the bends. Waterloo Bridge was built by women.

Man made the train to carry the heavy load

Man made electric light to take us out of the dark

Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark
[citation needed.]
This is a man's, man's, man's world
