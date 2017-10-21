The Blood is the Life for 21-10-2017Saturday, October 21st, 2017 11:00 am
- BBC sorry over gay conversion tweet - BBC News
- Tarantino on Weinstein: ‘I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did’
- In which Quentin Tarantino notices the missing stair he's been carefully stepping over for decades.
Hopefully more men will start to have revelations like this about more than just Harvey Weinstein
- Fatal Attraction of Fake Facts Sours Political Debate
- Tim Harford posts about the rise of fake news. Depressing, but worth reading none the less.
- Okonedo, Gleeson and Petrie Join the Cast of Hellboy
- Nice cast!
- People on Universal Credit are being refused prescriptions and dental care