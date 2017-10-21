 

The Blood is the Life for 21-10-2017

Saturday, October 21st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 20-10-2017
I posted The Blood is the Life for 20-10-2017 to my dreamwidth blog
BBC sorry over gay conversion tweet - BBC News
Tarantino on Weinstein: ‘I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did’
In which Quentin Tarantino notices the missing stair he's been carefully stepping over for decades. Hopefully more men will start to have revelations like this about more than just Harvey Weinstein
Fatal Attraction of Fake Facts Sours Political Debate
Tim Harford posts about the rise of fake news. Depressing, but worth reading none the less.
Okonedo, Gleeson and Petrie Join the Cast of Hellboy
Nice cast!
People on Universal Credit are being refused prescriptions and dental care
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.



==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags