The Blood is the Life for 24-10-2017Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- A helpful explanation of the different between an unwanted pass and sexual harrassment
- For all those fellas out there who claim not to know the difference
- "Dave The Period Fairy" Has Become A Viral Sensation After A Woman Shared A Nightmare Hiking Experience On Reddit
- The Case of the Small Shoes —a.k.a. Survival Bias: No, people were NOT "just smaller then."
- I was under this misapprehension myself.
- Mitch Benn: All men share responsibility for Harvey Weinsteins of this world
- Doctor Who casting spoilers
- Time to Remove the Lib Dem Invisibility Cloak
- All these Diwali fireworks prove how much Islam is taking over our country, insist Britain First
- Newsthump, close to the bone as ever.
- Via Andrew Ducker, the stupidest things your brain has done on autopilot
- I like the pet rat best.
- Also via Andrew Ducker, why Pterry >>>>>> Sherlock
- What it's like to grow up female reading classic scifi
- (and yes, this one is via Andrew Ducker too)
- More people died from Tory austerity in winter 2015 than in the 'Reign of Terror' of the French Revolution
- At some point, the majority of my party is going to have to hold their hands up to enabling this.
- miss_s_b | A List of useful email addresses to put into email fields in transparent data harvesting exercises
- I posted A List of useful email addresses to put into email fields in transparent data… to my dreamwidth blog
- Gallery: Shock Theatre Hammer Horror Chewing Gum Cards – The Reprobate
- RT @JonnElledge: This is great, by @rmholdsworth: Scenes I expect to see now a female Doctor has an older, white, male companion…
- Star Trek Discovery Renewed for Second Season
- Being mixed race and gay isn’t easy, even in 2017 ~ The Overtake [alpha]
- A Pre-Prepared Response to Today's Transphobia | Mia Violet - A Geeky & Queer Lifestyle Blog
- RT @louisa_compton: Bill Clinton hiding in the Bushes