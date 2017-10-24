 

The Blood is the Life for 24-10-2017

Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 11:00 am
A helpful explanation of the different between an unwanted pass and sexual harrassment
For all those fellas out there who claim not to know the difference
"Dave The Period Fairy" Has Become A Viral Sensation After A Woman Shared A Nightmare Hiking Experience On Reddit
The Case of the Small Shoes —a.k.a. Survival Bias: No, people were NOT "just smaller then."
I was under this misapprehension myself.
Mitch Benn: All men share responsibility for Harvey Weinsteins of this world
Doctor Who casting spoilers
Time to Remove the Lib Dem Invisibility Cloak
All these Diwali fireworks prove how much Islam is taking over our country, insist Britain First
Newsthump, close to the bone as ever.
Via Andrew Ducker, the stupidest things your brain has done on autopilot
I like the pet rat best.
Also via Andrew Ducker, why Pterry >>>>>> Sherlock
What it's like to grow up female reading classic scifi
(and yes, this one is via Andrew Ducker too)
More people died from Tory austerity in winter 2015 than in the 'Reign of Terror' of the French Revolution
At some point, the majority of my party is going to have to hold their hands up to enabling this.
Twitter
Gallery: Shock Theatre Hammer Horror Chewing Gum Cards – The Reprobate
Twitter
Star Trek Discovery Renewed for Second Season
Twitter
Being mixed race and gay isn’t easy, even in 2017 ~ The Overtake [alpha]
A Pre-Prepared Response to Today's Transphobia | Mia Violet - A Geeky & Queer Lifestyle Blog
Twitter
Twitter
RT @louisa_compton: Bill Clinton hiding in the Bushes
