... and we get the Civil War that some brexiteers promise.You can see the thread here . It has lots of people joining in with what they think the political landscape would be, how they think the mechanics of it would work, all having a nice, dispassionate, theoretical discussion.I can't do that, because what I think would happen if the brexiteers ramp up the violence to civil war levels - what is starting to happen, if news eports are to be believed - is that people would die. People of colour, disabled people, LGBT+ people, anyone with a slightly foreign accent... I fit into more than one category of person that would be on The List.So if there was to be all out civil war over this, I wouldn't be worried about the shape of the politics, because I'd be too busy trying to avoid the mob. Hoping the mob weren't going to get me, my family, my friends.It must be really nice, to be able to discuss this sort of thing without feeling the existential terror of Them coming for you. I'd love to be able know what that's like.