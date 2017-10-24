 

Someone on Twitter has asked "What would happen if brexit were cancelled..."

Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:44 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Miserable Brian :()
[personal profile] miss_s_b
... and we get the Civil War that some brexiteers promise.

You can see the thread here. It has lots of people joining in with what they think the political landscape would be, how they think the mechanics of it would work, all having a nice, dispassionate, theoretical discussion.

I can't do that, because what I think would happen if the brexiteers ramp up the violence to civil war levels - what is starting to happen, if news reports are to be believed - is that people would die. People of colour, disabled people, LGBT+ people, anyone with a slightly foreign accent... I fit into more than one category of person that would be on The List.

So if there was to be all out civil war over this, I wouldn't be worried about the shape of the politics, because I'd be too busy trying to avoid the mob. Hoping the mob weren't going to get me, my family, my friends.

It must be really nice, to be able to discuss this sort of thing without feeling the existential terror of Them coming for you. I'd love to be able know what that's like.
Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:28 pm (UTC)
wolfpurplemoon: a woman with long red hair wearing glasses and a deadpool t-shirt (Default)
From: [personal profile] wolfpurplemoon
This shows such a fundamental difference between Remain and Leave voters. People who voted Leave (and also Trump) saw it as WINNING and they say things to Remain (and Hillary) voters like "stop complaining, you lost" when the reason we "complain" is because we can see how the Britain/the world is being ruined by this path.

We don't complain because we lost, it wasn't just a football game, we complain because we worry about how the country is going to be if we keep going this way.

I would hope though if our politicians grow a goddamn spine and pull us off this path people won't literally riot. The main reason the politicians haven't listened to the changing tide of opinion is because the right wing press is still so loud (which fuels the trolls on Twitter) and influential in elections.

I'd like reason to prevail rather than whatever we've got going on right now.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:30 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
"I'd like reason to prevail rather than whatever we've got going on right now."

Me too.
Not got much hope of it happening any time soon, though.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:44 pm (UTC)
ggreig: (Default)
From: [personal profile] ggreig
The British far right rioted in George Square in Glasgow the day after the Independence Referendum in 2014 *when they'd won*. I am afraid it's pretty guaranteed they would riot if they lost something they thought they'd already won. Sorry. The authorities would have to be ready to handle it.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:41 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
I'm kind of glad at times like this to be living in an area that's not majority-white-british; far less likely to end up being lynched by my neighbours. Jeez how did it come to this.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:44 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
No, you're more likely to get your entire neighbourhood carpetbombed by "patriots".

I just wish I could make it stop.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:45 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
I really really don't think it'll be a civil war with both sides having artillery; I think it'll be a persistent pattern of pogroms; and those tend to happen hyperlocally.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:46 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
I mean, talk about small mercies :(

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:49 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
*hug*

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:49 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I guess it depends which side the government takes.

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 01:56 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
We can assume that the government is on the side that cancelled Brexit in this scenario, can't we? If the govt is on the Wrong side, then we won't have artillery either (and the govt will, realistically, use police brutality as usual rather than bombing us if we protest)
