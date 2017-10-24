miss_s_b
... and we get the Civil War that some brexiteers promise.
You can see the thread here. It has lots of people joining in with what they think the political landscape would be, how they think the mechanics of it would work, all having a nice, dispassionate, theoretical discussion.
I can't do that, because what I think would happen if the brexiteers ramp up the violence to civil war levels - what is starting to happen, if news reports are to be believed - is that people would die. People of colour, disabled people, LGBT+ people, anyone with a slightly foreign accent... I fit into more than one category of person that would be on The List.
So if there was to be all out civil war over this, I wouldn't be worried about the shape of the politics, because I'd be too busy trying to avoid the mob. Hoping the mob weren't going to get me, my family, my friends.
It must be really nice, to be able to discuss this sort of thing without feeling the existential terror of Them coming for you. I'd love to be able know what that's like.
We don't complain because we lost, it wasn't just a football game, we complain because we worry about how the country is going to be if we keep going this way.
I would hope though if our politicians grow a goddamn spine and pull us off this path people won't literally riot. The main reason the politicians haven't listened to the changing tide of opinion is because the right wing press is still so loud (which fuels the trolls on Twitter) and influential in elections.
I'd like reason to prevail rather than whatever we've got going on right now.
Me too.
Not got much hope of it happening any time soon, though.
I just wish I could make it stop.
