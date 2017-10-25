 

The Blood is the Life for 25-10-2017

Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 11:00 am
What Everybody Gets Wrong About Jekyll and Hyde
Not Quite Everybody; I would submit that I, Monster gets this essentially correct. I also agree very much with the third comment on this post. There's some interesting diversions in the comments about all the other stuff movie adaptations of books get wrong too...
Canadian regulators have blocked Soylent, producers say
Not because it's made from people, either.
Call of Cthulhu computer game delayed again after playtesters disappear from locked room
Labour’s Angela Rayner says lots of voters have homophobic and misogynistic views
All this apologia for Jared O'Mara concentrates on the stuff he said 15 years ago, but there's a LOT more recent instances than that. The most recent misogynistic comments I have heard about were 7 months ago. That doesn't speak to a HUGE amount of growing and learning...
#Brexitsubjects - a satirical twitter hashtag
what might official government-approved post-Brexit teaching materials and topic outlines look like?
Woman claims she was verbally abused by Jared O'Mara this year
It's one of those irregular verbs, isn't it? "I was young and inexperienced, you were misguided, they are evil bigots"
miss_s_b | Someone on Twitter has asked "What would happen if brexit were cancelled..."
… and we get the civil war that some Brexiteers promise. This is a depressing blog post, sorry
Universities deplore ‘McCarthyism’ as MP demands list of tutors lecturing on Brexit
(in case you were wondering what #BrexitSubjects was about). I'm with the guy on twitter who said that all universities should reply to Heaton-Harris asking for the immediate release of all the damaging brexit reports the government keeps refusing to release so that they can teach based on fact.
Words that are older than you think, Part 1
Including LOL and fangirl.
