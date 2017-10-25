The Blood is the Life for 25-10-2017Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- What Everybody Gets Wrong About Jekyll and Hyde
- Not Quite Everybody; I would submit that I, Monster gets this essentially correct. I also agree very much with the third comment on this post. There's some interesting diversions in the comments about all the other stuff movie adaptations of books get wrong too...
- Canadian regulators have blocked Soylent, producers say
- Not because it's made from people, either.
- Call of Cthulhu computer game delayed again after playtesters disappear from locked room
- Labour’s Angela Rayner says lots of voters have homophobic and misogynistic views
- All this apologia for Jared O'Mara concentrates on the stuff he said 15 years ago, but there's a LOT more recent instances than that. The most recent misogynistic comments I have heard about were 7 months ago. That doesn't speak to a HUGE amount of growing and learning...
- #Brexitsubjects - a satirical twitter hashtag
- what might official government-approved post-Brexit teaching materials and topic outlines look like?
- Woman claims she was verbally abused by Jared O'Mara this year
- It's one of those irregular verbs, isn't it? "I was young and inexperienced, you were misguided, they are evil bigots"
- miss_s_b | Someone on Twitter has asked "What would happen if brexit were cancelled..."
- … and we get the civil war that some Brexiteers promise. This is a depressing blog post, sorry
- Universities deplore ‘McCarthyism’ as MP demands list of tutors lecturing on Brexit
- (in case you were wondering what #BrexitSubjects was about). I'm with the guy on twitter who said that all universities should reply to Heaton-Harris asking for the immediate release of all the damaging brexit reports the government keeps refusing to release so that they can teach based on fact.
- Words that are older than you think, Part 1
- Including LOL and fangirl.